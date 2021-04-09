Zacks: Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report sales of $537.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.66 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $517.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,814,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $279.64 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,864.14 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

