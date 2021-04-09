Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post $234.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.90 million and the lowest is $224.76 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $627.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 1,928,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,437. The firm has a market cap of $813.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

