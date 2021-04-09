Zacks: Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 72,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

