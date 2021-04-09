Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $34.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.66 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $130.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $347,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,440,285.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,670 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $238.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,015. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.