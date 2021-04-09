Zacks: Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.20 Million

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $343.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.80 million to $347.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $342.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Forward Air stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $93.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Forward Air by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

