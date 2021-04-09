Zacks: Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

LOCO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 169,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

