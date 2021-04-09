Zacks: Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report $59.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.55 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $265.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.92 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,292,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,818 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 21,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,953. American Well has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.