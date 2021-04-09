Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YTRA shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.84. 2,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

