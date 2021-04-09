Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. NN reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities lowered shares of NN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth $2,983,000. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in NN by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in NN in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NN by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.