Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.05. McKesson posted earnings of $4.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $17.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.74. McKesson has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

