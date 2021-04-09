Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,500. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,463 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,511,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ichor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. 8,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

