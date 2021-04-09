Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $37.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the highest is $37.54 million. Broadwind reported sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,243. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

