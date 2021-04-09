Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,523,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 488,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

