Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,136,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,273,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00.

YEXT opened at $15.08 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yext by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Yext by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

