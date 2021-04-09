YEE (YEE) Tops One Day Volume of $985,915.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $985,915.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00056667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.30 or 0.00639379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030419 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.