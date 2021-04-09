XYO (XYO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.65 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $93.43 million and $2.65 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00640456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083229 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030433 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

