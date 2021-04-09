Woodstock Corp Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.12 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

