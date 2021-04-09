Woodstock Corp Has $240,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

