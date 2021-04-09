Wolfe Research Boosts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $20.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

CommScope stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. 349,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

