Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.29

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.29 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 185.90 ($2.43). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 184.30 ($2.41), with a volume of 7,454,414 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197 ($2.57).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.