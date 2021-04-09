Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.11.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $301.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.