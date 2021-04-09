WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised WisdomTree Investments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $972.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

