Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.71 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

