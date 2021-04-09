WinCash Price Reaches $0.0824 on Top Exchanges (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $123,628.53 and approximately $4,897.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025399 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.