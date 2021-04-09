WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

