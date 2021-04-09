Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $214.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

