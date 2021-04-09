WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 1,366 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMWH shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,829.50 ($23.90) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 787.50 ($10.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,863.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,493.72.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

