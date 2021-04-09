West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFG. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$102.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$102.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

