Welltower (WELL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

3/22/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Welltower stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Welltower Inc alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.