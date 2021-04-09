Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 3400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WELL. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.