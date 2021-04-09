Wells Fargo & Company Raises National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $74.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

