Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

