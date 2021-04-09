Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 6,597 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.23 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

