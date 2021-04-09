Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $974,000 Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of FutureFuel worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FF stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.