Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $948,000 Holdings in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IMV were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the third quarter worth about $17,760,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 72.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IMV by 143.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

IMV stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. IMV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

