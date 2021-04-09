Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,461 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $11.93 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $605.83 million, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,445. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPTN. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

