Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.81 million, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.