Wedbush Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.