Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.56% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

