Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $21,862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

