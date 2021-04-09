Weaver Consulting Group Sells 7,102 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,148. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $28.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

