Weaver Consulting Group Sells 4,100 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 237,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

