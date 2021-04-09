Weaver Consulting Group Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. 165,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,978,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

