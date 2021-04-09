Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 6,303 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of EJAN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.