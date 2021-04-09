Weaver Consulting Group Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,730,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,530,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,099,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

