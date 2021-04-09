Weaver Consulting Group Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.48. The stock had a trading volume of 346,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $601.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.87.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.