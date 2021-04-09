Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $$22.81 during trading hours on Friday. 15,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

