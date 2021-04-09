WC Walker & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.35. 136,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.37 and a twelve month high of $315.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.