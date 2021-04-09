WC Walker & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.87.

BABA traded down $6.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. 467,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,066,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average of $261.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

