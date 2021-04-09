WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 780 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,442 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

